Climate change adds month of extreme heat for half the globe in alarming escalation

Washington DC - Half the global population endured an additional month of extreme heat over the past year because of manmade climate change, a new study found Friday.

Half the global population endured an additional month of extreme heat over the past year because of manmade climate change, a new study found Friday. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The findings underscore how the continued burning of fossil fuels is harming health and well-being on every continent, with the effects especially under-recognized in developing countries, the authors said.

"With every barrel of oil burned, every tonne of carbon dioxide released, and every fraction of a degree of warming, heat waves will affect more people," said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London and co-author of the report.

The analysis – conducted by scientists at World Weather Attribution, Climate Central, and the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center – was released ahead of global Heat Action Day on June 2, which this year spotlights the dangers of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To assess the influence of global warming, researchers analyzed the period from May 1, 2024 to May 1, 2025.

They defined "extreme heat days" as those hotter than 90% of temperatures recorded at a given location between 1991 and 2020.

Using a peer-reviewed modeling approach, they then compared the number of such days to a simulated world without human-caused warming.

The results were stark: roughly four billion people – 49% of the global population – experienced at least 30 more days of extreme heat than they would have otherwise.

The team identified 67 extreme heat events during the year and found the fingerprint of climate change on all of them.