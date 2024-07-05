California wildfires spread in record-breaking heatwave

Mariposa, California - California firefighters battled multiple blazes in record heat Friday, with a new fire breaking out near the famous Yosemite National Park even as a large inferno further north came under control.

California firefighters battled multiple blazes in record heat Friday, with a new fire breaking out near the famous Yosemite National Park. © JOSH EDELSON / AFP

Temperatures up to 117 degrees Fahrenheit were forecast in the state for Friday as the region's latest heatwave nears its peak.



"Dangerous heat is likely to become more widespread in the West today and Saturday... Temperatures will be 15-30 degrees above average for much of the West Coast today," warned the National Weather Service.

"Widespread temperature records are expected to be tied or broken," it said.

The heatwave comes on July 4 weekend, when displays of fireworks can spark blazes in dry conditions.

A fast-moving fire erupted in the former Gold Rush town of Mariposa, just outside Yosemite National Park, on Thursday night. The cause was not yet known.

"#FrenchFire near Mariposa will likely pose an imminent threat to town itself overnight. Evacuation are expanding, and conditions will remain very warm/dry though the night," warned Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California, Los Angeles.

By Friday morning, the fire had burnt nearly 1,000 acres and was only 5% contained, according to Cal Fire.

But there was better news in northern California, where earlier this week, thousands of people were ordered to evacuate from the Thompson Fire near Oroville.