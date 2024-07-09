Hurricane Beryl kills eight as storm sweeps across the south

Houston, Texas - At least eight people were killed in the southern US after storm Beryl felled trees and caused heavy flooding before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.

In Texas, where Beryl entered as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday, at least seven people were killed, while another person died in neighboring Louisiana, authorities said.

Beryl's death toll is now at least 18 after it tore through the Caribbean last week – at one point as a Category 5 hurricane, the highest recordable strength.

Some 2.2 million households in Texas were without electricity Tuesday due to damaged power grids, even as temperatures were forecast to reach 106 F with humidity factored in.

Another 14,000 homes were also without power in Louisiana. Air-conditioned shelters for residents were set up while crews worked to restore service.

Beryl weakened Tuesday and was heading northeast toward Canada with 30 miles per hour winds, the US National Hurricane Center said, warning it could still generate flooding and tornadoes.

The sprawling city of Houston, home to 2.3 million people, was badly battered by hurricane-strength winds and flooding. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X that a 53-year-old man and 74-year-old woman had died in separate incidents of trees falling on houses.

Later, Houston Mayor John Whitmire told a press conference that one person died after a lightning strike possibly ignited a fire, while a police department employee died in floodwaters on his way to work.

Meanwhile, in Louisiana, one death was announced by the Bossier Parish sheriff's office, also caused by a tree falling on a home.