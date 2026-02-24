Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2026: Man gets pushed into mountain of snow by wife – twice!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one woman hilariously pushed her unsuspecting husband into a massive wall of snow blocking their front door.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man stands at the front door taking in the sight of feet of snow when his wife Alyssa DesRosier shoves him straight into it, sending him completely under as he screams, "What the f**k!"

Then, the man rushes inside only to slip on the wood floor, change into dry clothes, and return to clean up the mess, at which point Alyssa pushes him right back into the snow while giggling the whole way through.

One user commented, "the way it swallowed him up has me dead."

Check it out:

This woman pushed her husband into a wall of snow outside their front door – two times!
This woman pushed her husband into a wall of snow outside their front door – two times!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alyssadesrosier
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alyssadesrosier

