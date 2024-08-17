Hurricane Ernesto leaves thousands without power as storm hits Bermuda

Bermuda - Hurricane Ernesto lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and strong winds early Saturday, leaving much of the British Atlantic Ocean territory without power as it made landfall, with meteorologists warning of a dangerous storm surge and floods.

The cyclone, which hit Puerto Rico earlier this week, was over the archipelago after making landfall at 4:30 AM ET, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.



"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding on Bermuda in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the NHC warned.

Ernesto was expected to dump six to nine inches of rain on Bermuda.

"This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas on the island," the NHC said.

The storm had left nearly 26,000 customers without electricity, Bermuda's power firm Belco reported, or more than 70% of its customers on the island with a population of 64,000.

Bermudians on Friday prepared for the storm's arrival, hauling boats out of the ocean and water, boarding up windows, filling bathtubs with water and stocking up on batteries and food supplies.

"This storm is the real deal," Minister of National Security Michael Weeks said after a meeting of emergency officials on Friday, according to The Royal Gazette newspaper.

"This is not a storm to be taken lightly," he said, warning islanders to expect 36 hours of hurricane-force winds.