July 2024 shatters even more climate records with scorching heat

Last month was the hottest July on record, making it the fourteenth straight record-breaking month, a US environmental agency reported Monday.

Last month was the hottest July on record, making it the fourteenth straight record-breaking month, a US environmental agency reported Monday. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The monthly report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also said that 2024 now has a 77% chance of being the warmest year on record.



The July calculation by NOAA contradicted the EU's Copernicus climate monitor, which – using a different dataset – calculated last month's average temperature as being slightly lower than July 2023.

However, both agencies agree on the alarming trend of record-breaking heat, with the past year seeing new highs month after month.

According to NOAA, whose historical data goes back 175 years, 2024 will definitely be one of the five hottest years on record.

In July, the global temperature was 2.18 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 60.4F, the agency said.

The month saw a series of heat waves across Mediterranean and Gulf countries, NOAA said.

Africa, Europe, and Asia recorded their hottest July, while North America recorded the second hottest.

Ocean temperatures were their second warmest ever in July, according to NOAA – the same reading as Copernicus.