Summer 2024 expected to bring abnormal heat levels all season

Washington DC - Most of the US will experience hotter than normal weather throughout the summer, from July to September, a US government agency predicted Thursday, as a large part of the country sizzled in the first heat wave of the year.

Most of the US will experience hotter than normal weather throughout the summer, from July to September, a US government agency predicted Thursday. © IMAGO / Xinhua

"What we're predicting is generally that much of the US, excepting a few places, are forecast to be above normal," Johnna Infanti, a meteorologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), told a press conference.



But the forecast does not offer any clues about possible extreme weather events during that time, she added.

The northeastern US is in the midst of a major heat wave just as summer officially gets underway.

About 95 million Americans are under some kind of heat warning or advisory, according to the government-run website www.heat.gov. Soaring temperatures were expected to last until the weekend, the National Weather Service says.

"The early arrival of the heat in the summer season, persistence of heat over multiple days, and light winds and limited cloud cover will be aggravating factors in terms of overall heat stress," the NWS said. "Those without access to reliable air conditioning are urged to find a way to cool down."

On Wednesday, the small town of Caribou, Maine, tied its record high temperature of 96 degrees Fahrenheit. The mercury in New York and Washington rocketed into the high 80s and low 90s Thursday, with more heat to come.