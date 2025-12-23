Major California storm brings deluge of rain and evacuations before Christmas

Los Angeles, California - A major winter storm rolled into California Tuesday, forcing more than 100 evacuations in burn areas while threatening flooding and travel delays through Christmas for much of the state, officials said.

California officials warned Tuesday of potential flooding and travel delays as a severe storm rolls into the state. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

"On Tuesday, a broad plume of moisture will move over California," the National Weather Service said in a statement, warning "anyone traveling on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day" in northern, central, and southern parts of the state to "exercise extreme caution."

Driven by an atmospheric river known as "the Pineapple Express," which moves the heavy moisture from the tropical climes of Hawaii to rain on the West Coast, the storm is expected to dump rain and snow for several days.

Some Southern California communities could see up to 10 inches of rainfall, and "severe, widespread flash flooding is expected," weather officials said.

In 2025, state officials say 8,019 wildfires killed 31 people and destroyed 525,223 acres across California, with major fires in Los Angeles burning through residential neighborhoods, including Pacific Palisades at the beginning of the year.

"Recent burn areas, including those impacted by the January wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows," LA county officials said in a statement.

More than 100 homes were placed under evacuation orders Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

The storm was also expected to bring wind gusts of up to 55 mph across the state.