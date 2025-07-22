LA Fire death toll rises to 31 as new body is uncovered in the wreckage

Los Angeles, California - A body has been found in the wreckage of one of the huge fires that tore through Los Angeles in January, officials announced Tuesday, taking the death toll from the tragedy to 31.

Emergency vehicles are on the side of the road as flames from the Hughes Fire race up the hill in Castaic, a northwestern neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 22, 2025. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The human remains were discovered more than six months after huge blazes ravaged America's second-largest city for three weeks in January.

The two fires destroyed thousands of structures, devastating the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, as well as Malibu and Altadena in the wider county.

"The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) Special Operations Response Team (SORT) responded yesterday... in Altadena to investigate possible human remains found there," a statement from the county said.

"SORT investigated and determined the remains were human. The death toll related to the wildfires is now 31."

The victim has not yet been identified.