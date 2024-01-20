Winter storms lead to at least 50 deaths as multiple states brace for more chaos

Knoxville, Tennessee - Unrelenting storms have pummeled the US over the past week, leading to at least 50 weather-related deaths, officials reported Friday, as large swathes of the country brace for more winter chaos.

Tennessee was among multiple states to be battered by snow storms and freezing temeperatures over the past week. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Frigid temperatures, snow gales, and thick ice have caused fatal accidents on treacherous roadways, snarled air travel, closed schools and cut power to thousands, with millions of Americans under fresh weather warnings.



In Tennessee, 14 weather-related fatalities were confirmed by the southeastern state's health department, while five women who were returning home after making a pilgrimage to Mecca died on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday in an accident with a tractor-trailer, according to police.

Five weather-related deaths occurred in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday, while in Oregon, three people were electrocuted when a live power line fell on their parked car during an ice storm Wednesday, the Portland fire department said.

The storm had left 75,000 Oregon customers without power as of Friday evening, according to Poweroutage.us, a tracking website, and the state's governor has declared a state of emergency.