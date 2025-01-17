Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship rocket grounded pending probe of test flight disaster

Washington DC - The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday grounded SpaceX 's Starship pending an investigation by Elon Musk 's company into why the rocket's upper stage dramatically disintegrated in a fiery cascade over the Caribbean during its latest test flight .

In this screen grab taken from the SpaceX broadcast the Starship's Super Heavy Booster returns to the launch pad at Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday. © SPACEX / AFP

According to official procedure, SpaceX will now be required to carry out a "mishap investigation" – including the identification of any corrective actions, which the FAA will review before determining whether the launch vehicle can return to flight.

Or, SpaceX may submit a request to return to flight before the probe is finished if it completes a filing that demonstrates it has taken preventative measures and that the mishap did not jeopardize public safety.

"The FAA is requiring SpaceX to perform a mishap investigation into the loss of the Starship vehicle during launch operations on Jan. 16," the agency said.

"There are no reports of public injury, and the FAA is working with SpaceX and appropriate authorities to confirm reports of public property damage on Turks and Caicos."

It added that during the event, it briefly activated a Debris Response Area protocol to slow aircraft outside the area where the debris was falling or stop aircraft at their departure location.

"Several aircraft requested to divert due to low fuel levels while holding outside impacted areas."