Rocket launch to ISS pushed to Thursday over weather concerns, says NASA

Washington DC - NASA on Monday delayed by one day the journey of four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) due to weather conditions.

This handout image released by Nasa on September 19, 2024 shows the International Space Station pictured from inside a window aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8, 2021. © NASA / AFP

The US space agency is now targeting February 12 for the lift-off of Crew-12's mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a window opening at 5:38 AM local time (1038 GMT).

"Mission teams completed a weather review on Monday and elected to waive off a Wednesday, Feb. 11, launch opportunity due to forecast weather conditions along the flight path of the Dragon spacecraft," NASA said in a statement.

"Weather will continue to be a watch item on Feb 12, and conditions are expected to improve on Friday, Feb. 13."

Crew-12 is composed of Americans Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, along with French astronaut Sophie Adenot and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Those astronauts remain in quarantine in NASA's Florida Kennedy Space Center ahead of Thursday's launch opportunity.

The mission will be replacing Crew-11, which returned to Earth in January a month earlier than planned during the first medical evacuation in the space station's history.

The scientific laboratory, which orbits 250 miles above Earth, has since been staffed by a skeleton crew of three.