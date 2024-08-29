SpaceX's plans take a hit after FAA steps in to investigate launch "anomaly"

Cape Canaveral, Florida - The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it would investigate an "anomaly" during the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The FAA is investigating an incident involving a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster, which may lead to delays in the company's launch schedule. © REUTERS

The incident occurred during the SpaceX Starlink Group 8-6 mission in the early hours of Wednesday.



"The incident involved the failure of the Falcon 9 booster rocket while landing on a droneship at sea," the FAA said, adding that there were initially no reports of injuries nor public property damage. "The FAA is requiring an investigation," it added.

As a result, further missions may be delayed.

Falcon 9 launched 21 Starlink satellites at 3:48 AM ET to low-Earth orbit, SpaceX said, adding this was the 23rd flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

The company revealed that a second planned launch would be postponed "to give the team time to review booster landing data from the previous launch."

"A new target launch date will be shared once available."

This was the second hiccup for SpaceX in less than two months. Problems with the ignition of a second propulsion stage of a Falcon 9 rocket in July resulted in the grounding of the rockets for two weeks.