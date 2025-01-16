Space race: Elon Musk's Starship set for launch after Bezos orbital triumph

Washington DC - After Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin nailed its first-ever orbital flight, Elon Musk 's SpaceX is seizing back the spotlight on Thursday with the latest launch of Starship, the gargantuan next-generation rocket that could one day ferry humans to Mars.

SpaceX Starship lifts off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, for its sixth flight test on November 19, 2024. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

The rivalry between the world's two richest men is going cosmic.

For test seven, SpaceX has rolled out a taller, improved version of the largest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built. A 60-minute launch window from the company's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, opens at 4:00 PM.

Space enthusiasts will be eager to see if SpaceX can replicate the stunning feat of catching the first-stage Super Heavy booster in the launch tower's "chopstick" arms about seven minutes after liftoff.

The maneuver was successful in October but not during the following flight in November – witnessed by President-elect Donald Trump, a key political ally of Musk – when Super Heavy made a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico instead.

Adding to the pressure, Blue Origin's massive New Glenn rocket reached orbital space for the first time overnight, a potential turning point in the commercial space race.

SpaceX has long dominated orbital launches with its Falcon 9, swallowing up contracts from private industry, the Pentagon, and NASA. Blue Origin, meanwhile, had been restricted to suborbital hops on its small New Shepard rockets.

With New Glenn, which slots between Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, it aims to crack open the market.

Although the two tech titans have had a contentious past, Musk congratulated Bezos "on reaching orbit on the first attempt," and Bezos returned the goodwill a few hours later.

"Good luck today @elonmusk and the whole spacex team!!" the Amazon founder wrote on X.