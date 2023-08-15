Alex Collins, NFL's favorite dancing running back, tragically passes away

Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins, a fan-favorite famous for his love of Irish dancing, died in a motorcycle accident.

Lauderdale Lakes, Florida - Alex Collins, a running back and fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 who became a fan favorite due to his love of Irish dancing that became part into of his touchdown celebrations, has died.

Former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 28. © Credit Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Both the Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens, the two NFL teams for which Collins played, announced his death Monday afternoon.

He was reportedly killed in a motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Collins was only 28.

Athletes Bryce James' Notre Dame transfer boasts million dollar NIL worth "Absolutely heartbroken," a tweet from the Seahawks read. "Prayers are with the Collins family." Several of Collins' Seattle teammates also reacted on social media. "Life so crazy man," tweeted quarterback Geno Smith. "Fly high my boy until we meet again." Tweeted fellow running back Rashaad Penny: "AK, I'm heartbroken." Collins' agent, Kelli Masters, also acknowledged his death on Twitter, writing: "As many of you have now heard, Alex Collins passed away this morning. My heart is broken, and I am just at a loss. Alex you were so loved by so many. You impacted lives with your joy and positive, caring spirit...and that big smile. I was so honored to be your agent."

Fan-favorite Alex Collins made his mark in Seattle and Baltimore

Collins had his best NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 and was a fan-favorite due to his love of incorporating Irish dancing into his celebrations. © Joe Robbins / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP Collins played in 11 games with 125 yards rushing as a rookie in 2016 for the Seahawks before being waived the following year and spending two seasons with Baltimore. He had his best NFL season with the Ravens in 2017 with 973 yards. Collins then returned to the Seahawks in 2020 and played three games that season and then 11 more in 2021 with Seattle. He was the team's second-leading rusher that year with 411 yards and two touchdowns, which included a 101-yard effort in a Sunday night game at Pittsburgh. The former Arkansas athlete immediately became a fan favorite with his tales of taking up Irish dancing as a way to stay in shape in preparation for the draft. Athletes Bryce James shocks basketball world with second high school transfer! "My little sister, she does Irish dance," Collins explained on draft day. "She kind of challenged me to get into it. I thought 'why not? I have some time on my hands and I can give it a go.' She got me in to it and I tried it out and I ended up really liking it." The Florida native explained he took on the alias of Mitchell Findley as an homage to his new dancing hobby. "It originated from Michael Flatley, professional Irish dancer," Collins said. "When I got in to it, I wanted to watch the best and learn from him. I watched Lord of the Dance on YouTube a few times, and kind of got it from there."

Collins' enduring love of Irish dancing

Collins later incorporated the dancing into his touchdown celebrations, continuing to use it throughout his career to stay in shape. "I'm always on my toes and my lower body, my calf muscles and what not," he said in 2016. "It's a lot of fun working with them and learning something new, especially since I didn't think I could do it." His 2021 season ended when he was placed on Injured Reserve with an abdomen injury on January 4, 2022, before Seattle's final game of the season.