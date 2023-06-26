Brittney Griner to make WNBA All-Star Game comeback!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Brittney Griner, who missed all of last season while imprisoned in Russia, was named Sunday as a starter for the WNBA's All-Star Game on July 15 in Las Vegas.

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been selected for the WNBA's All-Star Game for the ninth time in her career. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It was Griner's ninth career All-Star selection, including last year, when she was named an honorary All-Star by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.



Griner was arrested last year in Russia for having cannabis oil in her luggage and sentenced to prison but freed last December in a prisoner exchange.

Since making her big comeback in May, she has averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, a league-best 2.4 blocked shots, and 1.7 assists a game for the Phoenix Mercury, which has the WNBA's worst record at 2-10.

The Mercury fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard on Sunday and named assistant coach Nikki Blue the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Griner had missed three games with a hip injury before returning on Saturday in a 97-74 loss to Seattle.