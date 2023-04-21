Cavinder twins become "triplets" in viral TikTok with a surprise cameo!

Gilbert, Arizona - It looks like the Cavinder twins have found their long-lost triplet!

The Cavinder twins hilariously included former basketball player Carson Roney in their latest TikTok! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Without basketball at the center of their lives, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have kept their fan base entertained with viral TikToks.

In their latest effort, the twins hilariously uncovered a "secret" that will blow just about everyone's minds!

Captioned "found the triplet," the clip starts with the pair dancing before they're joined by another blonde – their long-lost sister!

The mysterious guest star is none other than social media influencer and former hooper Carson Roney!

Like the Cavinder Twins, Roney has a social media empire of her own, with over 4 million users following the ex-Shawnee State University athlete on TikTok.

"Best trio ever... this was a need not a want," one fan gushed, to which the Cavinder twins responded with love emojis.

"I been waiting for this trio," another added.

"The trio we didn't know we needed," a third person said.