Cavinder twins become "triplets" in viral TikTok with a surprise cameo!
Gilbert, Arizona - It looks like the Cavinder twins have found their long-lost triplet!
Without basketball at the center of their lives, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have kept their fan base entertained with viral TikToks.
In their latest effort, the twins hilariously uncovered a "secret" that will blow just about everyone's minds!
Captioned "found the triplet," the clip starts with the pair dancing before they're joined by another blonde – their long-lost sister!
The mysterious guest star is none other than social media influencer and former hooper Carson Roney!
Like the Cavinder Twins, Roney has a social media empire of her own, with over 4 million users following the ex-Shawnee State University athlete on TikTok.
"Best trio ever... this was a need not a want," one fan gushed, to which the Cavinder twins responded with love emojis.
"I been waiting for this trio," another added.
"The trio we didn't know we needed," a third person said.
Teasing fans with the possibility of becoming the WWE's newest divas, the Cavinder Twins may have a major career move up their sleeve for fans soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins