Cavinder twins' latest TikTok has fans seeing more than just double!

Gilbert, Arizona - Are fans seeing double, triple, or even quadruple sets of the Cavinder twins ?

The Cavinder twins had fans seeing more than double in a clone-centric TikTok commercial shared on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder's latest TikTok has fans tripping out!

In a paid collaboration with LifeWallet, one of the twins' many NIL sponsors from Miami basketball, the sisters were cloned for a TikTok commercial.

In the video posted on Monday, Hanna dribbles up the court to Haley before she challenges her sister to a one-on-one pickup game.

Ditching the offer, Haley ups the challenge to three-on-three by cloning herself into three separate players, with Hanna then doing the same.

The twins then struggle to figure out which are the clones, with Hanna ultimately confronting a clone pretending to be Haley, tying into a promotion for LifeWallter's security and privacy features.

As if fans couldn't get enough of the Cavinder sisters' normal twin magic, seeing more than double certainly had them going nuts over the dramatic scene.