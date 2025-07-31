Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas arrested on charges of hosting illegal poker games

Los Angeles, California - Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested Wednesday along with five others on charges of running illegal "high-stakes" poker games at his mansion in the Los Angeles suburbs, federal prosecutors said.

Gilbert Arenas has been arrested on charges of running illegal "high-stakes" poker games at his mansion. © TIM HEITMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 43-year-old Arenas, who starred for the Washington Wizards, rented out the luxury home that he owned in Encino "for the purposes of hosting high-stakes illegal poker games" between September 2021 and July 2022, according to an indictment unsealed in Los Angeles.

The indictment also alleges the gatherings included young women who received tips to "serve drinks, provide massages, and offer companionship" to players.

Arenas is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

At his arraignment in federal court in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, he pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 bond.

US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian set a trial date of September 23.

Those arrested Wednesday also included 49-year-old Yevgeni Gershman, described as a suspected organized crime figure from Israel.