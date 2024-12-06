Lindsey Vonn to launch ski racing return in Colorado

Copper Mountain, Colorado - Former Olympic and world champion Lindsey Vonn will launch her return to ski racing after a near six-year absence in second-tier races in Colorado this weekend, a source close to the athlete confirmed to AFP.

Lindsey Vonn will launch her return to competitive ski racing in Colorado over the weekend. © JOE KLAMAR / AFP

Vonn (40) will line up on Saturday and Sunday at the "FIS Fall Festival" at Copper Mountain, where two downhill races are scheduled for Saturday, followed by two super-G races on Sunday, the source told AFP, confirming reports.

Vonn said last month that she was targeting a return to World Cup racing.

FIS, the international ski federation, said Vonn had requested a "wild card" entry to compete in two super-G races at St. Moritz on December 21 and 22, taking advantage of a new invitation system that allows former stars to return to the elite circuit after years away from competition and to have better starting positions.

The races in Copper Mountain, where she has been training for several weeks, will allow Vonn to improve her FIS points ranking, for which a minimum level is required to enter World Cup speed events.

Vonn left the sport in 2019 after a series of major injuries but she has been free of pain since a right knee replacement in April.