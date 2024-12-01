Ski star Shiffrin suffers "severe muscle trauma" and puncture wound in scary crash

Killington, Vermont - Skier Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a puncture wound and "severe muscle trauma" in the giant slalom crash that derailed her bid for a 100th World Cup victory, the US alpine ski team said Sunday.

"There is a puncture wound into the right side of her abdomen and severe muscle trauma," Courtney Harkins, US Ski & Snowboard's director of communications, said in a statement.

"She did not get stitches. They can't stitch the puncture wound because it's too deep, and there's a risk of infection.

"She is pretty sore," added Harkins, who said Shiffrin "can't walk very well right now" and had no timetable for a return to competition.

Shiffrin was leading the giant slalom in Killington on Saturday when she crashed going into the steep final section of the course, hitting a gate and somersaulting before she slid into the catch-fencing.

Harkins said Shiffrin had asked to be taken off the course on a sled because she was "in shock, entirely unable to move, and worried about internal organ trauma."

Scans, however, show that "bones and internal organs look OK," and no ligament damage has been found.