Is Lindsey Vonn making a comeback to competitive skiing?

Park City, Utah - Former Olympic and world champion Lindsey Vonn said Thursday she will rejoin the US ski team aged 40 in a bid to return to competitive sport five years after retiring.

Lindsey Vonn is making her return to competitive skiing after a partial right-knee replacement. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Vonn left the sport in 2019, saying she was "broken beyond repair" after a series of major injuries, but the star athlete has been free of pain since a partial right-knee replacement in April.

"Getting back to skiing without pain has been an incredible journey," said Vonn in a US team statement.

"I am looking forward to being back with the Stifel U.S. Ski Team and to continue to share my knowledge of the sport with these incredible women."

Vonn was the most decorated female skier with 82 World Cup victories when she retired. Her mark has since been eclipsed by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin.

"Vonn’s decision to try and return to ski racing comes after careful consideration following successful knee surgery earlier this year," the US ski team said.

"She has been able to get back to training and test her knee over the past couple of months and will be continuing her progression with the Stifel U.S. Ski Team in Colorado and beyond, representing a new exciting chapter in her already storied career."