Mexican boxing star Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. deported from the US

Mexico City, Mexico - Former champion boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been detained in Mexico after deportation by the US to face drug cartel-related charges, Mexican authorities said Tuesday.

Chavez, the son of legendary fighter Julio Cesar Chavez, was handed over at midday Monday and transferred to a prison in Mexico's northwest Sonora state, according to information on the country's National Detention Registry.

"He was deported," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters, adding that there was an arrest warrant for him in Mexico.

US authorities arrested Chavez in July for being in the US illegally.

They also said he was wanted in Mexico for alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, one of six Mexican drug trafficking groups designated as terrorist organizations by the US.

His extradition comes as US President Donald Trump cracks down on immigrants as part of a promise to deport millions of people.

Chavez's arrest in July happened days after his lopsided loss to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a cruiserweight bout before a sell-out crowd in California.

Once a top-rated boxer, he won the WBC middleweight world title in 2011 and successfully defended it three times.

But his career has also included multiple suspensions and fines for failed drug tests.