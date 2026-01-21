Naomi Osaka stuns tennis world with instantly iconic Australian Open outfit!

Naomi Osaka shocked the tennis world with an audacious jellyfish-inspired fashion statement as she made her entrance the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Melbourne, Australia - Naomi Osaka shocked the tennis world with an audacious jellyfish-inspired fashion statement as she made her entrance the Australian Open on Tuesday.



Naomi Osaka wore an instantly iconic outfit for her first round match at the 2026 Australian Open. © Collage: REUTERS The Japanese superstar emerged onto Rod Laver Arena for her first-round win over Antonia Ruzic carrying a white parasol with matching wide-brimmed hat and long gauzy veil. It was complemented by a sleeveless turquoise dress over pleated white trousers. "Honestly, I realize I'm a little strange because I don't really think I care," the four-time Grand Slam winner said in response to her outfit, which quickly went viral. Athletes NFL star Stefon Diggs charged with strangulation over alleged assault "For me, I just feel like I want to do things that create joy and happiness." "For me, obviously I really love fashion. That makes me excited to wake up and do the whole, like, walk-on or whatever. It just creates a little bit more joy in that whole match preparation."

Osaka rejects off-court "Barbie" look

Osaka, who admitted to being "a little strange," defeated Antonia Ruzic in three sets to progress to the next round. © REUTERS Almost at the same time Osaka walked on court, Vogue magazine ran an interview with her where she explained what it called her "exoskeletal look." The legendary Serena Williams famously combined tennis with fashion, with her sister Venus and Russian Maria Sharapova also well known for making statements with their on-court attire. "I grew up with the GOATs of style – Serena, Venus, Sharapova," Osaka said. "I think it all comes down to personality, too. I don't expect someone that's really reserved to freaking put a veil on their head and go out and play their match. Athletes Family of Tyler Skaggs reaches settlement with Los Angeles Angels over his death "But I think people, I don't know, you see bits of personality." Osaka, who grew up primarily in the US, attributed her interest in fashion to when she first went to Japan as a 13-year-old and "it felt like people could be themselves with their clothes." While bold when it comes to her clothes, the 28-year-old is the first to admit she is shy off court. "I feel like when I step on the court, I'm not the me that you're talking to right now," she told reporters. "I almost feel like I'm a Barbie that dresses up and goes on the court and does something.