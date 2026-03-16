Lindsey Vonn talks skiing future after Olympics crash: "I don't need anyone's permission"

Vail, Colorado - After the horror fall at the Olympics that almost cost her her leg, ski queen Lindsey Vonn is working hard to get back on her feet. Now, though, she's raised eyebrows with a statement about her future.

Lindsey Vonn currently has a lot of time to think about her future. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

On X, the 41-year-old athlete shared insights into her current feelings about a possible return to skiing.

"No, I'm not ready to discuss my future in skiing," Vonn wrote.

"My focus has been on recovering from my injury and getting back to normal life."

She had already been retired from the sport for six years and had a "amazing" life off the slopes. It had been great to be number one in the world again, but at her age, she emphasized that she'll be "the only one that will decide my future."

"I don't need anyone's permission to do what makes me happy," Vonn added.

"Maybe that means racing again, maybe that doesn't. Only time will tell. Please stop telling me what I should or should not do."

Maybe racing again? It's hard to imagine that Vonn, after her string of recent surgeries, will ever be able to ski again, let alone race at a competitive level.

But nothing seems impossible for this gold medallist!