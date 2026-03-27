Tiger Woods involved in scary rollover car crash in Florida

Miami, Florida - Golf superstar Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash in Florida on Friday, reports citing local law enforcement said.

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash in Florida on Friday. © Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

There was no immediate word on Woods' condition following the incident in Jupiter Island, ABC television reported.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A press conference has been scheduled at 5 PM ET.

NBC local news affiliate WPTV showed a picture of the crash scene showing a sports utility vehicle flipped onto its side.

News of the incident comes five years after Woods was involved in a serious rollover car crash in California that left him with severe right leg injuries.

The 15-time major winner needed pins inserted in his foot and ankle and a rod in his tibia, as well as a follow-up surgery in 2023.

Woods returned from the 2021 crash at the 2022 Masters, where he finished 47th despite struggling to walk at Augusta National for all four rounds.

Woods, who turned 50 last December, has been working to return from an Achilles tendon rupture last March and back surgery last October. He competed earlier this week in the TGL simulator indoor golf league finals and had not ruled out playing in next month's Masters.

He has won five times at Augusta, including his first major title in 1997 and his most recent in 2019.