Tiger Woods shares disappointing update on surgery recovery

Miami, Florida - Tiger Woods said Tuesday that recovery from his latest back surgery has not gone as quickly as he wanted, stating it was too soon to set a target date for a return to action.

Tiger Woods revealed he doesn't know when he will be able to return to golf amid his recovery from back surgery. © TIM HEITMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 15-time major champion, who will turn 50 later this month, underwent disc replacement surgery in October, the latest in a series of operations and injuries that have kept him sidelined since the 2024 British Open.

Speaking at his Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas on Tuesday, the former world number one revealed that he had recently been cleared to try chipping and putting, but had no idea of when he may return to competitive action.

"It's not as fast as I'd like it to be," Woods replied when asked about the pace of his recovery from what was the seventh operation on his back.

"It was a good thing to do, something I needed to have happen, and it just takes time and dedication to the rehab process."

Asked if he had an idea of his likely tournament schedule in 2026, Woods said he was still "a ways" from determining a timetable for his return.

"I'm just looking forward to just let me get back to playing again, let me do that, and then I'll kind of figure out what the schedule is going to be," Woods said.

"I'm a ways away from that part of it and that type of decision, that type of commitment level.

"Unfortunately, I've been through this rehab process before, it's just step by step. Once I get a feel for practicing, exploding, playing, the recovery process, then I can assess where I'm going to play and how much I'll play."