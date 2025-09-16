Tom Brady announces surprise return to the football field!

Los Angeles, California - Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said Monday he is among several current and former NFL players who will compete in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic next March in Riyadh.

Tom Brady is returning to the gridiron for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic next March in Riyadh. © Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The round-robin event will feature three teams comprised of NFL players plus other athletes and entertainers and be contested on March 21, 2026, at Kingdom Arena.

Flag football boasts more than 20 million players worldwide and will make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles games in 2028.

Brady, who retired in 2023 after winning six titles with New England and one with Tampa Bay, serves as a television commentator and part-owner of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders.

He is not the only star signed to the event, with Brady's long-time top target Rob Gronkowski also among those playing.

"I couldn't be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game's brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere," Brady said.

Active players committed to the event include running back Saquon Barkley of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, San Francisco rusher Christian McCaffrey, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby, Miami receiver Tyreek Hill, and 10-year NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"I've always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages," Brady said. "And it's awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes."