Travis and Jason Kelce ink eye-popping deal for New Heights podcast

New York, New York - Amazon announced Tuesday its podcast studio inked a deal with the NFL athletes Travis and Jason Kelce to distribute their show, now entering its third season, for a reported $100 million.

Travis (r.) and Jason Kelce have inked a deal with Amazon worth $100 million for their popular podcast, New Heights. © David Calvert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The agreement with Wondery includes the entire back catalog and grants the Amazon studio exclusive advertising and distribution rights for all audio and video episodes of the popular sports commentary show New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce.



"We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights!" said the Kelce brothers in a statement.

The announcement comes just before the kickoff of the NFL's regular season.

Jason Kelce (36) recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles after 13 years in the NFL.

His three-time Super Bowl champion brother Travis (34) is best known as the boyfriend of singer Taylor Swift.

It's the latest in a series of recent blockbuster podcast deals. Last week, Alex Cooper, host of the sex and relationships show Call Her Daddy, left Spotify after coming to an agreement with SiriusXM for a reported $125 million.