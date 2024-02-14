Travis Kelce apologizes for "unacceptable" behavior towards coach in Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce admitted on Wednesday that his Super Bowl confrontation with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was "definitely unacceptable."

Travis Kelce has apologized for his outburst during the first half of Super Bowl LVIII. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

NFL star Kelce blew his top at Reid during a first-half flashpoint in Sunday's Super Bowl, sending the 65-year-old coach stumbling off balance while screaming into his face.

Reid, who has forged a close relationship with Kelce since recruiting the player out of college in 2013, later played down the incident.

But in Wednesday's edition of the New Heights podcast Kelce hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce admitted he had been out of line.

"It's definitely unacceptable, and I immediately wish I would have took it back," Kelce said on the podcast.

"I can't get that fired up to the point where bumping coach, and it's getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was like: 'Aw, s**t' in my head."

Kelce, who is dating megastar Taylor Swift, was gearing up to take part in the Chiefs' victory parade on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old added on his podcast that his outburst against Reid arose from frustration about the Chiefs' faltering first-half performance.