Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce makes tearful announcement about NFL future

Super Bowl champ Jason Kelce confirmed his retirement from the NFL on Monday. © IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The six-time NFL All-Pro offensive lineman played for the Eagles from 2011 through 2023 after being taken in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

"Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt," Kelce said. "It was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any other sport.

"The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic, and then get told, 'Good job.' I love football."

Kelce helped the Eagles capture the 2018 Super Bowl, defeating New England 41-33.

"You just keep working at your craft, and you have people around you who believe in you, and if you have the drive to be the best, you love it," Kelce said. "I've always loved it."

Kelce (36) is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who has gained worldwide acclaim for dating Taylor Swift.

Wiping away tears and choked up by emotion several times in announcing he would not return, Jason Kelce said he is uncertain what the future holds, although he is expected to receive offers for television commentary deals.