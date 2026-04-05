2026 March Madness finale set after UConn and Michigan win electric semi-finals
Los Angeles, California - The University of Connecticut, with another key three-pointer from Braylon Mullins, beat the University of Illinois 71-62 on Saturday to reach the final of the NCAA college basketball tournament.
The Huskies will be chasing their third title in four years when they take on the University of Michigan in the championship game on Monday.
Michigan dominated the University of Arizona 91-73 in the second semi-final at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.
Connecticut are seeking their seventh title and their third under coach Dan Hurley, who guided them to the prestigious crown in the tournament dubbed "March Madness" in 2023 and 2024.
Freshman Mullins drilled a clutch three-pointer in the final minute to help the Huskies fend off a late charge by the Fighting Illini, who closed within four with a minute to play.
Mullins, who grew up in Indiana, made his only basket of the second half for a 66-59 lead with 52 seconds left to play to help seal the win.
The 19-year-old – who had come through with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in Connecticut's Elite Eight victory over Duke – finished with 15 points to complement a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double from Tarris Reed Jr.
Freshman Keaton Wagler scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Illinois, who were back in the Final Four for the first time since falling to North Carolina in the championship game in 2005.
The clash of Midwest top seeds Michigan and West top seeds Arizona had been touted as the game of the tournament, but the Wolverines turned it into a blowout.
UConn and Michigan will battle for the title on Monday
Third-year center Aday Mara scored 26 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Michigan built a double-digit lead less than six minutes into the contest.
Koa Peat scored 16 points with 11 rebounds to lead Arizona, who trailed 48-32 by halftime.
Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg scored 11 points in just 14 minutes on the floor as he was limited by knee and ankle injuries. But he vowed to play on Monday.
"I'm gonna push through," he told broadcaster TNT after the game. "There's no way I'm missing the game on Monday night."
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Reaves & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP