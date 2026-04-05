2026 March Madness finale set after UConn and Michigan win electric semi-finals

Los Angeles, California - The University of Connecticut, with another key three-pointer from Braylon Mullins, beat the University of Illinois 71-62 on Saturday to reach the final of the NCAA college basketball tournament.

The University of Michigan and the University of Connecticut will face off in Monday night's NCAA college basketball championship. © Collage: Michael Reaves & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Huskies will be chasing their third title in four years when they take on the University of Michigan in the championship game on Monday.

Michigan dominated the University of Arizona 91-73 in the second semi-final at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Connecticut are seeking their seventh title and their third under coach Dan Hurley, who guided them to the prestigious crown in the tournament dubbed "March Madness" in 2023 and 2024.

Freshman Mullins drilled a clutch three-pointer in the final minute to help the Huskies fend off a late charge by the Fighting Illini, who closed within four with a minute to play.

Mullins, who grew up in Indiana, made his only basket of the second half for a 66-59 lead with 52 seconds left to play to help seal the win.

The 19-year-old – who had come through with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in Connecticut's Elite Eight victory over Duke – finished with 15 points to complement a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double from Tarris Reed Jr.

Freshman Keaton Wagler scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Illinois, who were back in the Final Four for the first time since falling to North Carolina in the championship game in 2005.

The clash of Midwest top seeds Michigan and West top seeds Arizona had been touted as the game of the tournament, but the Wolverines turned it into a blowout.