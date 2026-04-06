UCLA defeat South Carolina to win first-ever women's NCAA basketball crown

Phoenix, Arizona - The University of California at Los Angeles thrashed South Carolina 79-51 on Sunday to capture the coveted women's collegiate basketball championship.

UCLA Bruins team members celebrate after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament on April 5, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a commanding performance at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, UCLA dominated on both ends of the floor, building an early lead with an unselfish offensive display and lock-down defense.

The Bruins out-rebounded the Gamecocks 49-37 and out-scored them 40-28 in the paint and 25-12 on second-chance points.

Gabriela Jaquez – sister of Miami Heat player Jaime Jaquez Jr. – scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for UCLA. Gianna Kneepkens added 15 points, and center Lauren Betts scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as she made her presence felt in the paint.

UCLA claimed their first NCAA Division 1 championship, their previous title, in 1978, coming before the NCAA tournament era.

In the face of suffocating defense, South Carolina connected on just 25.7% of their shots from the field, and the team that went into the final shooting 50.5% shot just 29% for the game.

Trailing 36-23 at halftime, South Carolina were outscored 25-9 in the third quarter.

Third-year guard Tessa Johnson scored 14 points to lead the Gamecocks, but South Carolina's top three scorers Joyce Edwards, Ta'Niya Latson, and Madina Okot were all held to single digits.

The margin of victory was the third largest ever in the women's championship game, and UCLA denied South Carolina a fourth title.