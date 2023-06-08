Is the sun setting on Chris Paul's time in Phoenix?

Phoenix, Arizona - Chris Paul's time in the Valley of the Sun is over.

Chris Paul will become a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Phoenix Suns. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Phoenix Suns informed Paul on Wednesday that he will be waived, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.



The 38-year-old future NBA Hall of Famer will become a free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Suns.

With two years left on a four-year, $120-million contract, Paul was due to make $30.8 million this season, but only $15.8 million of that was guaranteed.

By clearing cap space, the Suns will now build around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as they again try to capture the franchise's first championship under new coach Frank Vogel.

Despite being near the end of his career, Paul will still be considered one of this summer's top free agents, as he can still efficiently run an offense and excels at finding open teammates.