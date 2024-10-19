WNBA Finals: Lynx edge Liberty in Game 4 to force winner-take-all showdown

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Bridget Carleton hit a pair of go-ahead free-throws with two seconds remaining as the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 82-80 to force a decisive game five in the WNBA Finals on Friday.

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams celebrates against the New York Liberty during the second half of game four of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The victory on the Lynx's home court at the Target Center knotted the best-of-five championship series at two games apiece, sending it to a winner-take-all showdown in New York on Sunday.

New York's Sabrina Ionescu missed a potential game-winning three-pointer with seven-tenths of a second left in an intense duel that featured 14 lead changes, in which neither team led by more than six points.

New York's Jonquel Jones led all scorers with 21 points and Leonie Fiebich added 19, but Liberty star Breanna Stewart was held to 11 points and Ionescu to 10.

Kayla McBride led the Lynx scoring with 19 points, Courtney Williams added 15, and Napheesa Collier had 14 for Minnesota, who are in the finals for the first time since 2017 as they chase a record fifth title.

"We're going to be out there going to war and I'm pumped," said McBride, who said her mindset in the potential closeout game was to "be as aggressive as possible."