WNBA Finals: Sabrina Ionescu seals Liberty lead over Lynx in stunning Game 3 final play

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Sabrina Ionescu sank a stunning game-winning three-pointer with one second remaining as the New York Liberty overcame a 15-point deficit to win 80-77 at Minnesota and move within a victory of their first WNBA title.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu works around Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith during the second half of game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

New York leads the best-of-five WNBA Finals 2-1 and can clinch the crown by capturing game four on Friday at the Lynx's Target Center home court.

This is the Liberty's sixth appearance in the finals, and New York dropped the prior five – including last season.

Breanna Stewart put up 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Liberty, who had trailed until only 1:31 remained in the fourth quarter.

In front of a record home crowd of 19,521, the Lynx came out strongly and grabbed a 28-18 lead by the end of the first quarter, with Bridget Carleton scoring seven points.

Kayla McBride was in dominant form with 13 points in the first half as she led the Lynx to a 43-35 half-time lead.

But with Stewart increasingly dominant, New York produced an 8-0 run in the third quarter and entered the fourth trailing by just a point.

Ionescu set up Jonquel Jones for a layup to make it 74-73, giving the Liberty their first lead since the opening exchanges.

Ionescu drained a three-point shot to give New York a 77-73 lead, but a Carleton layup and a pair of free throws from Napheesa Collier tied the game.

Then came Ionescu's incredible three-pointer from downtown with a second remaining to settle what had been an enthralling contest.