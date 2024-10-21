New York Liberty win first WNBA title after thrilling comeback against Minnesota Lynx!

New York, New York - The New York Liberty erased an early 12 point deficit and beat the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in another overtime thriller on Sunday to claim the first WNBA title in franchise history!

The Liberty won the best-of-five Finals 3-2 for a long-awaited breakthrough crown. They had lost five prior Finals and were the only remaining original franchise without a title.



Breanna Stewart made a pair of free throws to force overtime, and made another pair to seal the win in a frantic extra session that opened with Leonie Fiebich's three-pointer that put New York ahead for good.

Substitute Nyara Sabally came up with a steal and raced for a basket that put the Liberty up 65-60 with 3:14 remaining and the Lynx couldn't find a way back.

As superstar Sabrina Ionescu struggled badly, connecting on just one of 19 shot attempts, Jonquel Jones led New York's scoring with 17 points. Fiebich, Stewart and Sabally scored 13 apiece, Stewart adding 15 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Jones, who averaged 18 points and eight rebounds, was named Finals MVP.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 22 points and Kayla McBride added 21, but Minnesota were denied a record fifth WNBA title.