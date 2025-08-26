WNBA could face lockout as union deal deadline looms

New York, New York - Revitalized by Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and other stars and boosted by a new media rights deal, the WNBA is struggling to reach a union deal 60 days before the deadline.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever wears a shirt saying "Pay Us What You Owe Us" prior to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Women's National Basketball Players Association executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson told sports business website Front Office Sports in a story published Monday that the union feels a lack of urgency from the league in reaching a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

That could force the sides to try and extend the current October 31 deadline to make a deal but it could also herald a labor shutdown and lockout, in lieu of a deal.

"The players are working diligently to achieve a transformational CBA that builds on the growth, momentum, and positive news surrounding women's sports and the W," Jackson told Front Office Sports in a statement.

"As we approach the 60-day mark, the league's lack of urgency leaves players wondering if it is focused on making this work or just running out the clock. Fans do not want that. They are with the players in demanding a new standard for the W."

Players made their own statement while warming up at last month's WNBA All-Star Game, wearing black shirts with white lettering that said "Pay Us What You Owe Us," in regards to the labor talks.

Clark, who in 2024 became the all-time leading scorer in US college basketball history for men or women, signed with the WNBA's Indiana Fever and is in her second season with the club, which has been at the heart of record viewership and attendance figures for the 13-team league, which began play in 1997.

That led to the WNBA getting $200 million a season starting next year as part of an 11-year media rights deal worth $2.2 billion the NBA signed with Disney, Amazon, and NBCUniversal. That begins next year.