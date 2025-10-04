WNBA Finals: Aces hold off Mercury in thrilling Game One

Las Vegas, Nevada - Las Vegas guard Dana Evans drilled a go-ahead three-pointer with 3:40 remaining, and the Aces held on to beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-86 in game one of the WNBA Finals in Las Vegas on Friday.

Dana Evans (c.) of the Las Vegas Aces shoots the ball between Monique Akoa Makani (l.) and Natasha Mack of the Phoenix Mercury in the second quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 3, 2025. © IAN MAULE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A see-saw battle featuring 12 lead changes came down to the wire, with Mercury star Alyssa Thomas' driving layup with 51.5sec to play pulling Phoenix within one point.

But Thomas missed a pair of free throws, and Jackie Young made two foul shots to push the Aces' lead to three with 13.5 seconds left.

Mercury forward Satou Sabally missed a three-pointer in the waning seconds, and Young came up with the rebound to seal it for the Aces, who host game two of the championship series – extended to best-of-seven for the first time this year – on Sunday.

Evans finished with 21 points off the bench, connecting on eight of 13 shots, including five of six from three-point range. She added four steals, three assists, and two rebounds.

"I'm going to be honest, I'm just like in the zone in the game, I don't remember exactly," Evans said of her crucial plays down the stretch.

"I just want to win really bad, so whatever that looks like, whatever my teammates need from me, I'm going to do it, whatever it is, to win."