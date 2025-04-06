Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Sue Bird to enter basketball Hall of Fame

Springfield, Massachusetts - Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard, and women's basketball icon Sue Bird will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after being formally named among members of the 2025 class on Saturday.

From l. to r.: Basketball stars Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, and Carmelo Anthony are to be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. © Collage: Michael Owens / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Aris MESSINIS / AFP & Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Anthony, who retired from basketball in 2023, 20 years after being drafted by the Denver Nuggets is one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, averaging 22.5 points per game during his career and ranking 10th all-time in NBA scoring with 28,289 points.

Howard – the 2004 No.1 draft pick who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win their most recent NBA championship in 2020 – was renowned as a dominant force on both ends of the court, earning the nickname "Superman" for his all-round offensive and defensive game.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Bird, meanwhile, will enter the Hall of Fame widely recognized as one of the greatest players in the history of women's basketball after playing 21 seasons with the Seattle Storm before retiring in 2022.

"This year's class embodies excellence, innovation, and an enduring passion for basketball – whether through game-changing performances, leadership on the sidelines, or shaping the sport's global reach," Naismith Hall of Fame chief executive John Doleva said in a statement on Saturday.