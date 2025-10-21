Chess world in shock after young US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky's sudden death

Charlotte, North Carolina - The chess world has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of prominent US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky aged 29.

Daniel Naroditsky, a US chess prodigy and grandmaster, passed away at the age of just 29, the Charlotte Chess Center announced. © X/Charlotte Chess Center

Governing body the International Chess Federation (FIDE) commemorated Naroditsky, who was also a chess commentator and streamer, as someone "whose influence extended far beyond the chessboard".

Fellow grandmaster and world number two Hikaru Nakamura wrote on social media: "I'm devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess."

Charlotte Chess Center announced the death of Naroditsky on Monday, saying: "Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community."

Offering no information about the circumstances of his passing, it said he was "admired and respected by fans and players around the world".

FIDE said that Naroditsky "played a pivotal role in popularizing chess content online, bridging the gap between professional and amateur chess".

"There are not many people in the world who manage to achieve so much before turning 30."