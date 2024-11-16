Jake Paul easily holds off aging Mike Tyson to win controversial boxing bout

Arlington, Texas - Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision as the former world heavyweight champion stepped into the ring for his first boxing bout in 19 years.

The much-criticized fight, which took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and was streamed on Netflix, was scored 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73 in favor of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The opening round began with the Paul using his youth advantage to repeatedly close the gap on 58-year-old Tyson, let loose a jab and quickly create distance.

Tyson was able to catch his much younger opponent with a few heavy body shots before the two fighters clinched, which drew heavy boos from the crowd.

The second round followed a similar vein, Paul doing his best to avoid Tyson's famously heavy blows before clinching again.

Round number three began much more explosively, with Tyson coming out swinging before being met with a series of left hooks from the 27-year-old influencer.

Building in confidence, Paul continued to land heavy blows on a static Tyson, who looked grateful for the bell at the end of the round.