Dozens of venues bid to stage games in first-ever Rugby World Cup hosted by the US

Chicago, Illinois - World Rugby said Friday that 33 venues have applied to stage games at the 2031 Rugby World Cup – the first to be hosted in the US.

Dozens of venues across the US have applied to host games for the 2031 Rugby World Cup. © EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP

Rugby union is largely overshadowed by the NFL and the NBA in the US, but officials hope the 2031 tournament will raise its profile.

Friday's announcement was made at the United by Rugby Summit in Chicago, on the eve of the sold-out international between Ireland and New Zealand at the city's Soldier Field ground.

Following the conclusion of the initial stage of bidding, 27 cities and areas, featuring a total of 33 venues, have submitted letters of intent.

The applicants include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

A shortlist will be drawn up at the end of next year, with World Rugby intending to announce its final choice following the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

"The enthusiastic response from across the US has been extraordinary," said World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin.

"These cities and areas represent not only iconic sports destinations but also new, emerging, and existing rugby communities."