March Madness: Michigan earns first title in decades with championship win over UConn!

Los Angeles, California - The University of Michigan were crowned kings of college basketball on Monday, winning their first national collegiate championship since 1989 with a 69-63 defeat of the University of Connecticut in Indianapolis.

The University of Michigan defeated the University of Connecticut on Sunday to nab the men's NCAA basketball championship crown on Monday. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Michigan Wolverines used their superior physicality to subdue the Connecticut Huskies, who had been chasing their third title in four years.

The Wolverines had been the dominant team throughout the playoffs, with an average margin of victory of more than 21 points prior to Monday's finale.

Michigan were made to work hard by Connecticut, but the Wolverines proved too strong as they muscled their way to 28 free throws against only 16 for the Huskies.

Elliot Cadeau led Michigan with 19 points while forward Yaxel Lendeborg had 13.

Alex Karaban led the Connecticut scoring with 17 points.