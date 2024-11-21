Shohei Ohtani etches name into MLB history books with NL MVP win!

Los Angeles, California - Shohei Ohtani was named Major League Baseball 's National League Most Valuable Player on Thursday after a historic 2024 season that ended with his first World Series title.

Shohei Ohtani was named the MLB's National League Most Valuable Player on Thursday after a historic 2024 season that ended with his first World Series title. © Orlando Ramirez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The 30-year-old Japanese designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers took his second MVP award in a row and third in four years after winning the American League MVP in 2021 and 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels.

"I take this MVP as I'm just representing the Dodgers," Ohtani said through a translator. "It was a complete team effort. I wouldn't have been able to receive this award if it weren't for my teammates."

Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge captured the 2024 AL MVP award.

Judge and Ohtani were unanimous choices in voting by a media panel, each taking all 30 first-place votes. It was only the second time both MVPs were unanimous selections after last year when Ohtani won in the AL and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL.

Ohtani became only the second player in MLB history to have captured MVP awards in both leagues after MLB legend Frank Robinson, who won the 1961 NL MVP with Cincinnati and the 1966 AL MVP with Baltimore.

Ohtani became the first designated hitter to capture an MLB MVP award. He won the past two in a dual role as a pitcher and batter but spent this season recovering from an injury that kept him off the mound.

Resuming his pitching role in 2025 is a goal, Ohtani said.