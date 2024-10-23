Shohei Ohtani's historic 50-50 baseball sells for record-breaking sum

Los Angeles, California - The ball hit by Japanese MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani for his 50th home run of the season sold for a record-breaking $4.39 million, auction house Goldin said Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run, his 50th of the season, becoming the first player with a 50/50 season in MLB history, against the Miami Marlins on September 19, 2024. © MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The home run saw Ohtani become the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in the same season.

"Shohei Ohtani made history with this baseball, and now, with the highest sale price for any ball ever sold, this legendary piece of sports memorabilia has made history again," Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of the auction house, said in a statement to ESPN.

"We received bids from around the world, a testament to the significance of this iconic collectible and Ohtani's impact on sports, and I'm thrilled for the winning bidder."

The record price for a baseball was previously the $3.05 million paid for Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball of 1998.