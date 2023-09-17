Angels issue update on injured superstar Shohei Ohtani's return

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will miss the remainder of Major League Baseball 's regular season after suffering a muscle injury, the team confirmed on Saturday.

© EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

With the Angels out of playoff contention and Ohtani entering free agency at the end of the season, the injury means he may well have played his last game for the team.

Ohtani has not played since September 3 due to the oblique injury, and has not pitched since August 23 after suffering a torn elbow ligament.

The 29-year-old missed Friday's game against Detroit despite working out prior to the fixture.

Ohtani's future has been shrouded in uncertainty in recent weeks.

The Japanese ace is expected to be the subject of a frenzied bidding war during the off-season with several teams expected to make a run to land his signature.

But Ohtani's free agency has been complicated by his elbow injury, which may require him to undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time since arriving in Major League Baseball.

Any operation of that nature would almost certainly rule him out for a large part of the 2024 season.