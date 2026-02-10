Olympian asks professor for assignment extension – and he has the best response!

Milan, Italy - Missing an assignment deadline is a nightmare for many college students, and this is exactly what happened to Madeline Schizas during the Winter Olympics – because she was participating in the games!

Figure skater Madeline Schizas asked her professor for an extension after she missed a deadline due to participating in the Olympics. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

As a student at McMaster University, the 22-year-old figure skater was supposed to have handed in her assignment for a sociology course by Friday, but as she was performing in the short program of the team competition, she asked for an extension.

Thankfully, her professor was very understanding – and evidently impressed by his ambitious student!

"Hi Madeline. Wow! What a special moment. Yes, in the circumstances, an extension is perfectly fine. I'd say focus on the competition right now, and submit it directly when it is done," he wrote in an email reply.

But that's not all, as he also sent her a dose of motivation along the way: "Good luck – the whole country is rooting for you and your teammates."

Schizas later explained in her Instagram story that she thought she had until Sunday to complete the assignment, but it was actually due Friday.

"LOLLLL I [love] being a student athlete," she joked.

