Lindsey Vonn breaks silence on brutal Winter Olympics crash: "I have no regrets"

Treviso, Italy - After her serious crash in the Olympic downhill, Lindsey Vonn has spoken out for the first time. The 41-year-old emphasized that the incident had nothing to do with her previous injuries and made it clear that she has "no regrets."

Lindsey Vonn has broken her silence after crashing out of the Winter Olympics. © REUTERS

On Monday, Vonn, who could have broken the record for the oldest female ski medal winner at the Olympics with another medal, posted a long and emotional statement on Instagram.

"Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn't a story book ending or a fairy [tale], it was just life," the four-time overall World Cup winner wrote from the hospital.

"I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches," she continued.

This is exactly what happened in Cortina: Vonn had skied a little too close to a gate, got her hand caught in it, and spun, causing her to fall badly.

Neither her recently ruptured ACL nor any other previous injuries had anything to do with it, Vonn emphasized.

The consequence: "Unfortunately, I suffered a complex tibia fracture, which is currently stable but will require several operations to treat it properly."

