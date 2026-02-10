Olympian confesses to having an affair in wild live TV moment!

Antholz, Italy - The joy of winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics in Antholz on Tuesday turned to tears for biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid as he broke down live on air and confessed he had had an affair.

Asked by Norwegian channel NRK to share his feelings after his bronze in the 20km individual, a teary Laegreid admitted he had made "the biggest mistake of my life."

"There is someone who, perhaps, isn't in front of the screen today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and best person in the world," said the 28-year-old.

"And three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life, and I was unfaithful to her."

Laegreid, who won relay gold in Beijing four years ago, said he had confessed to the person concerned a week ago.

"These have been the worst weeks of my life," he said.

"I had a gold medal in life, and many are probably looking at me differently today."

Laegreid, who said that sport had "taken a back seat in recent days", took third place behind his compatriot Johan-Olav Botn, crowned Olympic champion for the first time, and Frenchman Eric Perrot.